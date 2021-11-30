STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs New Zealand: We did it together bro, Rachin Ravindra tells Ajaz Patel as they discuss nerves

The 33-year-old Patel interviewed Ravindra for the New Zealand cricket team's official Twitter handle and recalled his own Test debut.

Rachin Ravindra bowls on Day 1 of the first Test at Kanpur (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KANPUR: New Zealand's Indian-origin spinner Rachin Ravindra, who played a pivotal role in helping his side draw the first Test against India, said he was quite nervous about how the game would pan out as far as his bowling was concerned.

The 22-year-old Ravindra, in the company of Indian-born Ajaz Patel (2 off 23 balls), held a 91-ball vigil that yielded 18 runs for him to save the match for his side which was nine down in pursuit of 284 on the final day here.

Patel, who was born in Mumbai, played for the first time in the country of his birth.

He also picked up three wickets in the game even though Ravindra went wicket-less.

"I remember my my first Test match, I was really nervous, and my hands were shaking when I first got the ball. How was it for you?" Patel asked.

Ravindra candidly admitted to having nerves of his own.

"I felt a bit nervous bowling wise. We were about four down in first innings when I was next, so definitely felt a few butterflies (that time), but I think after a few balls, I did what I do. Luckily it ended up okay," said Wellington-based player.

Ravindra has already a lot of attention for his Indian roots and his first name which is inspired by Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

The youngster said he enjoyed playing in front of Indian fans.

"Being able to play in India in front of crazy fans. Glad to have done that. My mum and dad have been such big influences on my career. I am sure that they are proud," said Ravindra.

"We did it together bro," he said, sharing a smile with Patel.

Later, in another video posted by New Zealand Cricket, Ravindra said the partnership with Patel was unforgettable.

"I think I was actually alright in the end, I knew my process, my training, and I backed myself to do it. You are kind of pretty focussed, taking in the crowd, you know, how loud they were. 

"It was quite nerve-wracking. I guess we (he and Patel) somehow managed our nerves together. It's a moment I will never forget," he added.

The second and final Test of the ongoing series will be played in Mumbai from December 3.

