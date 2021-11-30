Lance Klusener to step down as Afghanistan coach after December 31

By ANI

KABUL: Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has said that he will be stepping down as Afghanistan cricket team head coach after December 31.

Klusener's contract runs upto December 31, and he has opted to not renew his contract.

"Having spent two years with the team, I will take away some memorable moments with me," Klusener said in a statement.

"As I walk away from Afghanistan cricket team and its cricketing structure, I look forward to the next stage in my coaching career and opportunities it brings," he added.

Afghanistan had a good run under Klusener, winning one Test, three ODIs and nine T20Is. During his first series as the coach, Afghanistan had got the better of West Indies 2-1 in the T20I series in India.

Klusener had played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa from 1996 to 2004.