Lance Klusener to step down as Afghanistan coach after December 31

Klusener's contract runs upto December 31, and he has opted to not renew his contract.

Published: 30th November 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener

Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has said that he will be stepping down as Afghanistan cricket team head coach after December 31.

"Having spent two years with the team, I will take away some memorable moments with me," Klusener said in a statement.

"As I walk away from Afghanistan cricket team and its cricketing structure, I look forward to the next stage in my coaching career and opportunities it brings," he added.

Afghanistan had a good run under Klusener, winning one Test, three ODIs and nine T20Is. During his first series as the coach, Afghanistan had got the better of West Indies 2-1 in the T20I series in India.

Klusener had played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa from 1996 to 2004.

Comments

