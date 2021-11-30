STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Omicron COVID variant: South Africa government promises secure bio-bubble for Team India

South Africa's foreign ministry lauded the BCCI for not pulling out its 'A' team despite the panic caused by the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant.

Published: 30th November 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

South African foreign minister Naledi Pandor

South African foreign minister Naledi Pandor (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's foreign ministry has said that a "full bio-secure environment" will be created for the Indian cricket team when it lands here for a highly-anticipated series next month and lauded the BCCI for not pulling out its 'A' team despite the panic caused by the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant.

India A will start their second unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, staying put in the country despite the global trepidation that has followed the Omicron variant's discovery. The Indian senior team will compete in three Tests starting December 17, followed by as many ODIs and four T20 Internationals.

Virat Kohli and his men are scheduled to land here by December 9 but there have been some concerns about the tour due to the Omicron variant's discovery in the region which has led to travel restrictions by several countries.

"South Africa will take all precautions necessary to ensure the health and safety of the Indian teams. A full Bio-secure environment will be established around both the South African and Indian 'A' Teams as well as the two National Teams," the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), which is the country's foreign ministry, stated.

"India's decision to show solidarity by choosing to continue with the tour of the Indian 'A' Team stands in contrast with a number of countries who have decided to close their borders and to restrict travel from Southern African...," it added.

The ministry said that the South African government has expressed its appreciation to the BCCI for allowing the tour to continue and "for not letting travel restrictions negatively impact on international sports".

The first India-South Africa Test will be played at Johannesburg, followed by the second match at Centurion (December 26) and the third match at Cape Town (January 3). "The tour of the Indian National Team marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa's readmission to international cricket," he said.

In 1991, India had become the first country to host a South African team after the country was banned from international cricket in 1970 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to the then South African government's apartheid policy.

"The anniversary will be celebrated by a commemorative event that will take place on January 2, 2022 in Cape Town. This event will also serve to highlight the strong ties between South Africa and India, which is once again demonstrated by the tour of the two Indian teams," the ministry statement read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket South Africa BCCI Cricket Bio bubble India vs South Africa Omicron variant COVID19 Coronavirus DIRCO
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp