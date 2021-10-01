STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We are fortunate to have quality Indian players with international experience, says Mohammad Kaif

During a virtual conference, DC assistant coach Kaif said that the team's main focus in the match against Mumbai Indians will be to put up a good performance with the bat.

Published: 01st October 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SHARJAH: The presence of many quality Indian players with international experience has been a boon for Delhi Capitals this IPL season, the team's assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said on Friday.

The assistant coach stressed the importance of having quality Indian players in their team.

"Having quality Indian players in a franchise is the key for any franchise. We are lucky to have some quality Indian players and we are also fortunate to have quite a few Indian players who play international cricket," Kaif said.

"If there are seven Indian players, who have been playing in the IPL regularly and understand their roles and responsibilities, then that's a huge benefit for any team."

Second-placed Delhi Capitals are in no mood to experiment and will look to field their best playing XI in every match, he said.

Delhi Capitals will look to get back into winning ways when they take on Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Delhi franchise, which has registered eight wins in 11 matches, is just one win away from confirming a place in the playoffs.

During a virtual conference, Kaif said that the team's main focus in the match against Mumbai Indians will be to put up a good performance with the bat.

"The key focus for us in the match against Mumbai Indians will be our batting. Whether we bat first or second, we have to bat well. Mumbai is a great team to play against. All the players are always excited to play against Mumbai Indians," Kaif said.

"We have performed well collectively this season. Different players are stepping up in different matches and situations. We are lucky to have so many match-winners and hopefully, someone will stand up for the team again in the match against Mumbai," he added.

Asked if the Delhi franchise will look to give opportunities to a few players on the bench in the next few matches since the team is in a good position on the table, Kaif responded in the negative.

"We have not qualified yet. Funny things happen in the IPL and we are very much aware of it. We have to keep getting better as there is always room for improvement. We are sitting at the second spot on the table, but we have to keep working hard. We have to play our best team in every match."

While speaking about the change in the pace of the wicket in Sharjah this year, Kaif said that the players should take up the challenge of scoring runs on a difficult pitch.

"The pitch in Sharjah has been a bit more on the slower side this year. However, the players must take up the challenge of batting on difficult pitches, where it's tough to score runs. The team which accepts the challenge of scoring runs on a difficult pitch will win."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Kaif
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp