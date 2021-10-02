STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pink ball Test: Australia 143/4 at close on Day 3, trail India by 234 runs

Elysse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner were batting on 27 and 13 respectively at stumps.

Published: 02nd October 2021 06:03 PM

Indian bowler Pooja Vastrakar celebrates her second wicket against Australia on Saturday.

By PTI

GOLD COAST: Replying to India's 377 for eight, Australia reached 143 for 4 in their first innings at stumps on the third day of the rain-marred women's day/night Test against India here on Saturday.

Australia trail by 234 runs after India declared their first innings at 377 for eight.

Brief Scores: India Women: 377 for 8 declared in 145 overs (Smriti Mandhana 127, Deepti Sharma 66; Sophie Molineux 2/45, Stella Campbell 2/47, Ellyse Perry 2/76).

Australia Women: 143 for 4 in 60 overs (Meg Lanning 38, Jhulan Goswami 2/27, Pooja Vastrakar 2/31).

