Pink ball Test: India declare first innings at 377/8 against Australia on Day 3

Published: 02nd October 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

India's Deepti Sharma raises her bat after scoring a fifty.

India's Deepti Sharma raises her bat after scoring a fifty. (Photo | Twitter/BCCI women

By PTI

GOLD COAST: India declared their first innings at 377 for eight on the third day of the rain-marred women's day/night Test against Australia here on Saturday.

The visitors declared their innings shortly after Deepti Sharma's dismissal for 167-ball 66-run knock at the Carrara Oval.

Sharma struck eight boundaries to notch her best Test score, a day after opener Smriti Mandhana grabbed the headline with a magnificent maiden century in the format.

All-rounder Sharma got out shortly after the dinner break.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings 377/8 declared in 145 overs (Smriti Mandhana 127, Deepti Sharma 66; Sophie Molineux 2/45, Ellyse Perry 2/76, Stella Campbell 2/47).

