STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

My best in Test cricket is still to come; in my eyes we won England series 2-1: Rohit Sharma

Indian men's cricket team opener Rohit Sharma stated that his best is yet to come in Test format after having a phenomenal tour of England.

Published: 04th October 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian men's cricket team opener Rohit Sharma stated that his best is yet to come in Test format after having a phenomenal tour of England.

Rohit was the highest-scoring Indian as he ended up with 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57 with one hundred and two fifties. The century in the fourth Test at Kennington Oval was also Rohit's maiden overseas triple-figure mark.

"England tour was a good one for me. I won't call it my best, because my best in Test cricket is still to come," Rohit said in a virtual press conference organised by Adidas. Leading sportswear giant Adidas launched its 'Impossible is Nothing' campaign through the voice of athletes such as Rohit, Manpreet Singh, Mirabai Chanu, Simranjeet Kaur and Lovlina Borgohain.

Notably, opener Rohit was only behind England captain Joe Root in runs, who scored 564 runs in the four Tests. "I am really happy with how I batted on that tour. I will now look to take that forward and build on that success in Test cricket," he added.

While he had a brilliant series, there was a lot of debate after the final Test had to be called off as there was a COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp. While India will play a Test on the next tour, it is yet to be decided whether it will be the continuation of the recent series or a one-off Test. Rohit feels the series is done and India has won 2-1.

"In my eyes, we have won the series (2-1). I don't know what will happen with the final Test of the series yet -- whether we will play it as a one-off Test or the series will be decided as it is. We don't have any clarity on that yet," the Indian opener pointed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Sharma India vs England Series India vs England Test Series
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp