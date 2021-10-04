Zimbabwe women's cricket team all set to host Ireland for historic ODI series

By IANS

HARARE: Zimbabwe women's cricket team is all set to host Ireland for a historic four-match ODI series, beginning here at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

The opening ODI is set to be a momentous occasion for both the teams - Ireland women will play their first ODI since 2018 when they played against New Zealand, while this will be Zimbabwe's first official one-day game since being granted ODI status in April earlier this year.

The series will help both Zimbabwe and Ireland to get in the groove for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Global Qualifier in November.

On form, both teams are almost neck-to-neck. Zimbabwe recently won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in September without losing a single game in the tournament.

Ireland, too, had a tremendous run in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier where they finished second on the table after winning three out of their four games.

With both Zimbabwe and Ireland in good form, the series is expected to be a closely contested affair.

Fixtures:

October 5: 1st ODI, Harare Sports Club

October 7: 2nd ODI, Harare Sports Club

October 9: 3rd ODI, Harare Sports Club

October 11: 4th ODI, Harare Sports Club