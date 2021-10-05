STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

After completing ban, Umar Akmal leaves Pakistan to play league cricket in California

The 31-year-old has signed a short-term contract with Northern Cricket California Association and is open to exploring a long-term future which will sever his ties with Pakistan cricket.

Published: 05th October 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Controversial Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has left the country to play league cricket in the United States. Akmal had recently completed his ban for breaching PCB's anti-corruption code.

Espncricinfo reported that the 31-year-old has signed a short-term contract with Northern Cricket California Association and is open to exploring a long-term future which will sever his ties with Pakistan cricket.

He scored 0, 14, 7, 16 and 29 for the Central Punjab Second XI in the PCB Cricket Associations T20 tournament before deciding to go to California. Quaid-E-Azam Trophy is scheduled to start on October 20 and it is not clear if he will come back from to play in the country's premier domestic competition.

The website claimed that Akmal's comeback wasn't well-received in the circuit and he was not selected for the ongoing National T20 Cup.

"There are a few others who were banned with bigger charges but given unprecedented support to make a comeback. The system was never fair to Umar. There were blatant compromises made to select a few players with poor fitness, but the benchmark was made tighter for him to make sure keep him out," said a family member.

Akmal has been at the centre of controversy many times in his career but he got his 18-month ban for breaching PCB's anti-corruption. The suspension was reduced later to six month following the verdict of Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Akmal was suspended hours before his PSL team Quetta Gladiators was to take on Islamabad in the opening match of the 2020 edition. The PCB charged him for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of its Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents in February this year ahead of the PSL.

Akmal is the younger brother of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal, who played 53 Tests, 58 T20s, 157 ODIs, and cousin of current captain Babar Azam. Akmal, who last played for Pakistan in October, has featured in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20s, scoring 1,003, 3,194 and 1,690 runs respectively.

Akmal, who promised a lot after making a hundred in New Zealand on his Test debut, failed to live up to the high expectations that came with some fine performances early on in his career.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umar Akmal Northern Cricket California Association Umar Akmal ban US cricket
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp