By PTI

COLD COAST: The first women's T20 International between India and Australia was disrupted by rain here on Thursday.

The Indian team, after being put in to bat, had reached 131/4 in 15.2 overs when heavens opened up at the Carrara Oval here.

Tahlia McGrath and Hannah Darlington are making their T20I debuts for Australia.

For India, Renuka Singh was handed a debut while it was a maiden T20I appearance for Yastika Bhatia.