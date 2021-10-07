STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

T20 World Cup Match Officials: Nitin Menon lone Indian umpire; Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney to officiate Indo-Pak game

Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney will be the two on-field umpires for high-profile India versus Pakistan game on October 24.

Published: 07th October 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

ICC Elite Panel's youngest umpire Nitin Menon

ICC Elite Panel's youngest umpire Nitin Menon (Photo | BCCI Twitter)

By PTI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced the appointment of 20 match officials for round one and Super 12 phase of the upcoming men's T20 World Cup, with Nitin Menon being the lone Indian named among the umpires.

Seasoned South African umpire Marais Erasmus and England's Chris Gaffaney will be the two on-field umpires for high-profile India versus Pakistan game on October 24 while Richard Illingworth will be the TV official.

David Boon will be the match referee.

The 16 umpires and four match referees finalised for the 45-match tournament include three umpires who will be officiating in their sixth men's T20 World Cups -- Aleem Dar, Erasmus and Rod Tucker.

Former India pacer Javgal Srinath is one of the four match referees named for the tournament, being played in Muscat (Oman), Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai (UAE) from October 17 to November 14.

The match officials for the semi-finals and final of the tournament in the UAE and Oman will be named in due course.

The ICC said a 20-strong group of match officials meant that for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be neutral umpires for all matches of the tournament, Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena, who was one of the on-field umpires for the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, will be in the middle for the first match of the tournament, when Oman take on Papua New Guinea, alongside New Zealander Chris Gaffaney.

Another Sri Lankan, the vastly experienced Ranjan Madugalle, will be the match referee, with Richard Kettleborough the TV umpire and Ahsan Raza the fourth official.

Dar and Erasmus have been selected for the Super 12 clash between England and the West Indies, a rematch of the last ICC Men's T20 World Cup final back in 2016, with Australian great David Boon the match referee for that encounter and Chris Brown, appearing in his first ICC Men's T20 World Cup, on TV duty.

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees, said: "We are delighted to be able to call on some of the world's top officials for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a group of 16 umpires and four match referees.

"Our aim is always to appoint the best possible officials, and we have also been able to appoint neutral umpires and referees in all matches. We wish them all the very best, and we are confident they will ensure the smooth conduct of matches."

Match Referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Javagal Srinath.

Umpires: Chris Brown, Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Paul Wilson

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 ICC T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 T20 World Cup Nitin Menon Marais Erasmus Chris Gaffaney
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp