Indian spinner Poonam Yadav joins WBBL side Brisbane Heat

The 30-year-old diminutive India wrist spinner joined the Brisbane side to fill the spot left by the withdrawal of New Zealand star Amelia Kerr.

Published: 08th October 2021 02:19 PM

Indian women bowler Poonam Yadav

Indian spin bowler Poonam Yadav. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Spinner Poonam Yadav on Friday became the eighth Indian cricketer to sign for the Women's Big Bash League after Brisbane Heat roped her in for the upcoming season.

Yadav is in the Indian squad for the ongoing multi-format tour of Australia.

She played in two of the three ODIs against Australia but did not find a place in the playing eleven in the subsequent lone Pink-ball Test.

Yadav has made a habit of wreaking havoc against Australian batters, including her 4 for 19 in last year's T20 World Cup opener, and Brisbane will hope she can do the same in the WBBL.

She is the eighth India player to sign a deal for the upcoming season joining Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav (both Sixers), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma (both Thunder), Richa Ghosh (Hurricanes), Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur (both Renegades).

She rounds out the Heat's overseas contingent, joining South Africans Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk.

"When we lost Amelia Kerr, we were confident we could back our group to give a good account of themselves regardless but adding Poonam's skill and her competitiveness is a huge result," Heat coach Ashley Noffke was quoted as saying in cricket.com.au.

"She is a different type of bowler to Melie, and we are clear on how we can best utilise her talents in our line-up.

"Jess Jonassen has played against her and as captain, she is very keen to work alongside her now she is with the Heat."

Yadav has played one Test, 54 ODIs and 71 T20Is since making her debut in 2013.

Kerr withdrew from the Big Bash last month, citing the need to continue focusing on her mental health after she had already chosen to sit out of New Zealand's tour of England.

Yadav's signing is the final international spot in the competition to be confirmed.

The Heat have now completed their 15-player roster, making just four changes to the group that made the semi-finals last season.

