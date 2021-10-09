STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ball of the century, women's cricket edition: Jaffer on Shikha Pandey's delivery to Healy

Shikha clean bowled the Australian opener in the very first over of the innings in the ongoing 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Carrara Oval.

Published: 09th October 2021 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Indian pacer Shikha Pandey

Veteran Indian pacer Shikha Pandey (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

QUEENSLAND: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has termed the delivery from Shikha Pandey which dismissed Australia batter Alyssa Healy in the second T20I on Saturday as the ball of the century in women's cricket.

Shikha clean bowled the Australian opener in the very first over of the innings in the ongoing 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Carrara Oval.

The delivery by Shikha Pandey moved in a mile off the seam. The Indian pacer beat Healy all ends up with both swing and seam movement and the ball clipped the top of middle.

Wasim Jaffer took note of this and wrote on Twitter: "Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey #AUSvIND."

Earlier put into bat first, a cameo from Pooja Vastrakar masked a fairly disappointing show from India.

After Tayla Vlaeminck removed both openers inside the first three overs, the Aussies ran riot. It was an Indian innings characterised by poor shot selection and calamitous running between the wickets. But the Vastrakar cameo (top-scoring with 37* off 26) certainly kept them in the contest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wasim Jaffer Shikha Pandey India vs Australia
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp