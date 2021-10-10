STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Late flourish help Australia set India challenging 150-run target to level T20 series 

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals but the hosts scored 40 runs in the last 19 balls to seize the momentum.

Published: 10th October 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

india women cricket team

Indian cricket team during their T20 game against Australia. (Photo @BCCIWomen)

By PTI

GOLD COAST: Opener Beth Mooney scored a half-century while Tahlia McGrath provided late flourish with an unbeaten 44 to help Australia put on board a decent 149 for five against India in the third and final T20 Women's International, here on Sunday.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals but the hosts scored 40 runs in the last 19 balls to seize the momentum.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/37), Renuka Singh (1/23), Pooja Vastrakar (1/24) and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (1/24) were the wicket-takers for India as Australian batters struggled to score freely in the middle overs.

Mooney top-scored for Australia with a 43-ball 61 balls with 10 boundaries.

Towards the end, McGrath made unbeaten 44 off 31 balls and together with Gerorgia Wareham (13 not out) added 32 valuable runs for the sixth wicket to get Australia close to the 150-run mark. McGrath hit six boundaries and found one hit over the fence.

India made one change, bringing in Harleen Deol in place of Yastika Bhatia.

Australia too made a change with Annabel Sutherland coming in for Hannah Darlington.

India had lost the second T20I by four wickets, while the opening game was washed out.

Brief Scores: Australia: 149 for 5 in 20 overs. (B Mooney 61, T McGrath 44; R Gaikwad 2/37).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beth Monney Tahlia McGrath womens cricket india vs australia Beth Mooney Rajeshwari Gayakwad
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp