2022 ICC T20 World Cup: Hong Kong progress after cancellation of Asia B Qualifier

ICC said that Hong Kong will progress as the highest-ranked team in the ICC men's T20I Team Rankings as of April 30, 2020.

Published: 12th October 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong cricket

Representational image (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By ANI

DUBAI: The ICC men's T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier which is two steps away from Australia 2022 has been cancelled and Hong Kong will progress to the next stage of the pathway. "Due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions and the extensive quarantine periods for teams returning home after international travel the event has been cancelled," ICC said in a statement.

Bhutan, China, Malaysia, Myanmar, Hong Kong and Thailand were all due to participate between November 9 and 15, 2021, in Malaysia. ICC said that Hong Kong will progress as the highest-ranked team in the ICC men's T20I Team Rankings as of April 30, 2020.

Hong Kong will join Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, UAE, Zimbabwe, six regional qualifiers and the bottom four teams from the men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the A and B Qualifiers due to take place in 2022.

