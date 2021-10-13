STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI extends deadline for purchasing tender document for new IPL teams

The two new teams that will join the current eight-team league are expected to be unveiled on October 25 in Dubai, a day after India's clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Published: 13th October 2021 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Trophy

IPL Trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Wednesday extended the deadline for purchasing the tender document for the new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams by another 10 days till October 20 and reliable sources said that the two new franchisees would not cost less than Rs 3500 crore each.

The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT) document on payment of the non-refundable tender fee of Rs 10 lakh on August 31.

It had earlier extended the date till October 10.

"Pursuant to requests from various interested parties, BCCI has now decided to further extend the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 20, 2021," a BCCI release said.

The BCCI plans to add two teams for the 2022 edition and it is expected that they could be based in Ahmedabad, Lucknow or Pune.

It has been learnt that major business houses such as Kotak Group, Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharma, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Birla Group and Adani Group are interested in joining the IPL bandwagon, which is an eight-team affair as of now.

The BCCI is hoping to earn a minimum Rs 7000 crore though the base price for each team has been set at Rs 2000 crore.

The Indian cricket board is allowing three-party consortiums to present the bids.

The new teams are expected to be unveiled on October 25 in Dubai, a day after India's clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Premier League IPL new teams BCCI IPL governing council
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp