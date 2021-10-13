Stop-gap India coach likely after big names show reluctance

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in no mood to rush the process to find the next head coach of the Indian men’s team as it is prepared to wait for the right candidate. The tenure of current head coach Ravi Shastri ends after the upcoming T20 World Cup and there are strong indications that the team will play the home series against New Zealand with an interim coach.

That scenario likely to be in place for the tour of South Africa too. Ever since Shastri informed the BCCI that he won’t be seeking an extension, the board has been on the lookout for a new head coach, preferably an Indian. While the top brass had initially wanted to bring in Anil Kumble, who left his position as head coach without seeking extension following differences with captain Virat Kohli, the plan has been put on hold. With Kohli expected to lead the team at least in one format, there is admission in the BCCI circles that bringing in Kumble may not be the right move, unless there is a different captain.

It is why the BCCI officebearers, currently in Dubai, reached out to former India captain Rahul Dravid. However, it is reliably learnt that even Dravid has turned down the offer and is interested in continuing in his role as the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy. With two of India’s greats turning down the offer, the BCCI may now be forced to look overseas.

Although Indian coach job is a high-profile one, some of them are understood to be showing hesitancy because of the need to be on the road for 9-10 months a year. The bubble life has also contributed to it and the board now are not keen on advertising for the post without zeroing-in on a suitable candidate. With two ICC events lined up in the next two years, the BCCI is not keen on taking a risk with inexperienced candidates, unless someone exceptional shows interest.

More over, with the team set to enter a transition phase, the search is on for someone who would handle the tactical side of things. Shastri was more of a man-manager. A clear clarity around the coach process is expected only around the weekend when the BCCI office-bearers meet in Dubai. With Dravid available for interim role, the BCCI believes it gives them the time to choose the right one without worrying about anything.

“There are back-to-back IPL events, which is making it complicated. The board has few names in mind and if they show interest, then the process will start. We don’t want to be in a position where we have only limited options to pick,” a board official told this newspaper.