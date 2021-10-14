STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia's 19-year-old bowler Hannah Darlington becomes youngest WBBL captain

Hannah Darlington stands in for Rachael Haynes, who has decided to withdraw from the entire WBBL, post the birth of her son, Hugo. Darlington is the youngest captain in the competition's history.

Published: 14th October 2021

Hannah Darlington

Sydney Thunder's new captain Hannah Darlington (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Sydney Thunder on Thursday named 19-year-old Australia bowler Hannah Darlington as the captain of the team for the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season seven.

Darlington stands in for Rachael Haynes, who has decided to withdraw from the entire WBBL, post the birth of her son, Hugo. Darlington is the youngest captain in the competition's history.

Darlington, who was raised in Sydney's western suburbs, said she was honoured to captain the side she has followed since season one.

"I've been part of this club for nearly five years now and supported it all the way through, so to have the opportunity to step in for Rach is pretty special and I'm ready to lead a team that I'm really passionate about," Darlington said in a statement.

Sydney Thunder coach Trevor Griffin said Darlington was the "natural choice" to replace Haynes.

"Hannah is somebody who is passionate about the Thunder Nation, and she's shown leadership qualities over the last two seasons and was just a natural choice," he said.

"She's somebody that the team hold in high regard, and she goes out onto the field with real passion in her heart and lives and breathes our culture," Griffin added.

Sydney Thunder's title defence begins on Saturday night against the Adelaide Strikers at Blundstone Arena.

