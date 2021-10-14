STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Pucovski suffers another concussion during training session

The talented right-hander, who is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered earlier this year, has not played any cricket since his debut Test at the SCG in January.

Published: 14th October 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 07:24 PM

Will Pucovski

Australia's Will Pucovski (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australia Test opener Will Pucovski is recovering from concussion symptoms after he was struck on the head during a training session last week, Cricket Victoria said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has suffered nine concussions earlier in his career and the latest blow is bound to raise concerns about his long-term health.

"Cricket Victoria confirms Will Pucovski received a knock to the head in training with Victoria last Tuesday," Cricket Victoria said in a statement on Thursday.

"Will is currently managing his recovery in consultation with CV's medical staff. He looks forward to returning to training as soon as he is able to do so," it added.

The incident occurred during a throwdown session in Victoria last Tuesday and Pucovski is recovering from concussion symptoms, according to cricket.com.au.

Puckovski's injury is a blow for Australia as he was a favourite to open the innings alongside David Warner in the Ashes series later this year.

It is unclear when the Victorian, who remains in lockdown in Melbourne, will be back in action.

The talented right-hander, who is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered earlier this year, has not played any cricket since his debut Test at the SCG in January.

His last concussion had come when he was struck on the helmet by India pacer Kartik Tyagi during a warm-up game against India A last year.

