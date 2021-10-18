STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Decision on MS Dhoni's retention will be taken only after knowing rules: Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni is the toast of the cricketing world after guiding Chennai Super Kings to a fourth IPL title on Friday in Dubai.

Published: 18th October 2021 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

CSK skipper MS Dhoni

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI:  A call on whether to retain Mahendra Singh Doni for the next season of the IPL will be taken only after knowing the rules of the system, a top Chennai Super Kings official said on Sunday.

The retention rules have not been laid down as yet and two more teams are set to be added in the 2022 edition.

"The rules of retention are not clear yet...We are not sure about the number of retentions that will be allowed. And a call on that will be made once the rules are known," the official told PTI when asked about the possibility of using a retention card to retain the talismanic Dhoni.

The iconic CSK skipper is the toast of the cricketing world after guiding the franchise to a fourth IPL title on Friday in Dubai.

Earlier, Dhoni had said that he would like to create a roadmap for the next 10 years for CSK.

The skipper had said that he hadn't decided how he would fit into the retention scheme of things.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on the BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK," he had said after his team defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the IPL final.

"It's not about me being there in the top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," he had said.

The CSK official also said any celebrations by the team would wait till the captain returns after finishing his role as a mentor with the Indian T20 World Cup team in the UAE.

"The victory celebrations will have to wait for the return of Dhoni after he is done with the role as mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup," he said.

Meanwhile, CSK's star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to Pune to a warm welcome on Sunday.

The stylish right-hander had scored 635 runs to win the Orange cup for the highest run-getter in the just-concluded IPL.

A few of the CSK's city-based players are expected to reach Chennai on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MS Dhoni CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp