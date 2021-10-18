Ireland's Curtis Campher takes four wickets in four balls against Holland at T20 World Cup

By AFP

ABU BHABI: Ireland fast bowling all-rounder Curtis Campher claimed four wickets in four balls to rattle the Netherlands in a first round match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

Campher sent back Colin Ackermann (11), Ryan ten Doeschate (0) and Scott Edwards (0) for a hat-trick and then bowled and Roelof van der Merwe (0) in a sensational over in Abu Dhabi.

He becomes only the third bowler in T20 International history to achieve the feat after Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka.

The Johannesburg-born Campher is also the second player with a hat-trick in the men's T20 World Cup after Australia fast bowler Brett Lee, who achieved the feat against Bangladesh in the inaugural edition in 2007.

Campher, 22, had a T20 best of 3-19 from his previous four matches since making his debut earlier this year against Zimbabwe in Dublin.

He switched ends in the match on Monday and got instant success after Ireland reviewed a caught behind for Ackermann with the ultra edge technology showing a spike when the ball passed the batsman's gloves.

Technology helped Campher once again on the hat-trick ball when Edwards was given not out by the on-field official but replays suggested the ball would have hit the leg stump.



Here are other bowlers to achieve the feet in T20I cricket.

Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan leg-spinner took four in four against Ireland in the third match of a T20 series at Dehradun in India in February 2019.

Rashid dismissed Kevin O'Brien, George Dockrell, Shane Geftake and Simi Singh before he ended the game with figures of 5-27.

Afghanistan won the match by 32 runs.

Lasith Malinga

Later in 2019, Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga also joined the four-in-four club in a 37-run win over New Zealand in Pallekele.

Malinga dismissed Colin Munro, for his 100th wicket in T20 internationals, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor.

Malinga finished the game with figures of 5-6.

The Sri Lankan also took four-in-four against South Africa in the 2007 50-over World Cup in Guyana.