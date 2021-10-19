T20 World Cup: Scotland win toss, elect to bat against PNG

By PTI

AL AMERAT: Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer won the toss and elected to bat against Papua New Guinea in a group B match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Scotland made one change, bringing in Alasdair Evans in place of Safyaan Sharif in the playing XI.

Papua New Guinea also had one change as they replaced Damien Ravu with Chad Soper in the line-up.

Teams:

Papua New Guinea (Playing XI): Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans.