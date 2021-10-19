STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T20 World Cup: Scotland win toss, elect to bat against PNG

Published: 19th October 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Scotland Cricket Team

Scotland Cricket Team (Photo | T20 World Cup Twitter)

By PTI

AL AMERAT: Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer won the toss and elected to bat against Papua New Guinea in a group B match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Scotland made one change, bringing in Alasdair Evans in place of Safyaan Sharif in the playing XI.

Papua New Guinea also had one change as they replaced Damien Ravu with Chad Soper in the line-up.

Teams:

Papua New Guinea (Playing XI): Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans.

