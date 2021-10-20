STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan cricket will not improve unless it changes culture, stops hunting for scapegoats: Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah said "cosmetic surgery" will not change anything in Pakistan cricket as the problems are deep rooted in the system..

Published: 20th October 2021 06:26 PM

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Forme Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KARACHI: Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq said that there will be no improvement in Pakistan cricket unless it changes its culture and stops hunting for scapegoats.

Speaking for the first time after his sudden resignation as head coach last month, Misbah said "cosmetic surgery" will not change anything in Pakistan cricket as the problems are deep rooted in the system.

“The problem is that in our cricket we only look at results and we don't give time or have patience for planning ahead and improving the system,” he said on 'A-Sports' channel.

“We don't focus on the fact that we have to develop our players at domestic level and then in the national team and work on their skill development. We want results and if we don't get the desired results we start searching for scapegoats,” he said.

Misbah, along with bowling coach Waqar Younis, announced sudden resignations soon after returning from the West Indies last month.

“Unfortunately, looking for scapegoats is a norm in Pakistan cricket. After losing a match or series we look for someone as a scapegoat to save face. Nothing will change if we continue with this cosmetic surgery. You can change the coaches and players but deep down the problems will remain the same,” he said.

Misbah also criticised the working of the national selection committee and the way it had made changes in the T20 World Cup squad.

“What is going on? First, you take decisions on bringing some players into the World Cup team and then 10 days later you take a U-turn and bring back players dropped back into the fold,” he said.

After announcing an initial 15-member squad and three reserves, chief selector Muhammad Wasim later made three changes, including former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Later, another veteran player Shoaib Malik also made a return after an injury to batsman Sohaib Maqsood.

