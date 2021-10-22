STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ireland win toss, elect to bat against Namibia in virtual knockout game

The game is a virtual knock-out tie for both teams as whoever wins will qualify for the Super 12s stage alongside Sri Lanka from the group.

Published: 22nd October 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Ireland cricket

Ireland T20 squad during a game. (Photo | Twitter, Cricket Ireland)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first against Namibia in the penultimate T20 World Cup first round Group A match here on Friday.

The game is a virtual knock-out tie for both teams as whoever wins will qualify for the Super 12s stage alongside Sri Lanka from the group.

Teams: Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC mens T20 World Cup Ireland vs Namibia Ireland Namibia
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp