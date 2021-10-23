STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICC T20 WC: Batting is our main strength, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam

The Pakistan skipper also said that his team is really excited about playing all their matches and especially their first clash which is against India, as it is very 'crucial'.

Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup warm-up match against WI. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Just a day before the high-octane clash against India in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that batting is the main strength of his team and he is hopeful about the team's good performance.

The most anticipated encounter of the Super 12 stage will be played on Sunday between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. It will be after two years that these two teams will battle it out on the cricket field, after having last played in the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup in 2019.

"I think this time our main strength is batting. The way our batters have been performing over the last couple of months, I am very hopeful that we will produce some good results due to our batting and also do better in the field," said Babar in a press conference, as reported by the ICC.

"We have forgotten what we have done in the past and we are trying to focus on the future. We will try to do better on the field in this match and we will try to produce better results," replied Babar on being asked about Pakistan's previous performances against India.

The Pakistan skipper also said that his team is really excited about playing all their matches and especially their first clash which is against India, as it is very 'crucial'.

"We are very excited to play the World Cup, very excited for this event. The mood in the camp is very confident, we are all very excited. Everybody is excited, and as you know, that the first game is always very crucial, and we will try to produce some good performances in the first game and try to carry forward those performances. We are very confident about the event and the matches coming up," he added.

