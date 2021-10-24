STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Have full support of players now, it has been humbling experience, says Australia coach Langer

Langer also said that his conversations with Aaron Finch, Tim Paine, and Pat Cummins were the best he has had in his 10 years as a coach.

Published: 24th October 2021 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Australia coach Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Australia coach Justin Langer on Sunday said that he has the full support of his players now and he has expressed his desire to renew his contract after the Ashes.

Langer had taken over as the coach of Australia after the Sandpaper Gate in 2018. However, after the series defeat against India earlier this year, he had to face negative feedback over his management style.

"Yeah, I do (when asked he has the full support of players or not). It's been an incredibly humbling experience. My experience in life is that often in the most humbling periods are the best periods for learning and growing and that's certainly the case for me and I'm sure you can feel it already within the team," Langer said in an interview with Sydney Daily Telegraph, as reported by foxsports.com.au.

Langer also said that his conversations with Aaron Finch, Tim Paine, and Pat Cummins were the best he has had in his 10 years as a coach.

"They were honest, they were open and I really respect and admire the guys for that. It's actually led to a greater level of trust believe it or not," said Langer.

"I'm enjoying it and I'm sure we and they will get great benefit out of that as we keep moving forward," he added.

Australia started its T20 World Cup campaign on a high on Saturday as the Aaron Finch-led side defeated South Africa in its first match of the tournament.

After the World Cup, Australia and England will lock horns in the five-match Ashes series.

"I've said publicly before that I would (wanting to extend his contract). We are incredibly well organised for this (World Cup) campaign and then we get straight into the Ashes. I'm going to put all my attention into that and then we'll see what happens after that," said Langer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justin Langer Australia Ashes T20 World Cup
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp