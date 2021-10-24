STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, elects to bowl against India

India and Pakistan will square off against each other on Sunday evening in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and it will be after a gap of two years,

Published: 24th October 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam at the toss during the 2021 T20 World Cup match in Dubai

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam at the toss during the 2021 T20 World Cup match in Dubai. (Photo| ANI)

By Agencies

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 Group stage match at the Dubai International Stadium.

India and Pakistan will square off against each other on Sunday evening in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and it will be after a gap of two years that these two teams will meet on the cricket pitch, having last played in the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Excitement among the cricketing world is at an all-time high as arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up for the clash in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Both teams will open their campaigns in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup with what is billed to be a mouth-watering clash.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah  

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 World Cup India vs Pakistan IND vs PAK 2021 T20 WC ICC T20 WC
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp