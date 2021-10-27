Former Indian performance coach Basu Shanker releases his book on strength and conditioning
The book has nine chapters spreading over 100 pages with a foreword by none other than Virat Kohli and gives a detailed idea on what fitness is all about.
CHENNAI: Basu Shanker, former India cricket team strength and conditioning coach, has come out with a book - 100, 200 Practical Applications in Strength and Conditioning. The book was launched recently by India cricket captain Virat Kohli.
On Tuesday, Basu along with his wife Anurita and daughter, Shruti released the book in the city at his fitness center 'Primal Patterns'.
