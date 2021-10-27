STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Four Mumbai players in Mushtaq Ali Trophy team test positive for COVID-19

"Four players from the senior team have tested positive, they are Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil, Prashant Solanki and Sarfaraz Khan," a well-placed source told PTI.

Published: 27th October 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Four players of Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad have tested positive for COVID-9 and their replacements have been picked.

"Four players from the senior team have tested positive, they are Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil, Prashant Solanki and Sarfaraz Khan," a well-placed source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

It is also learnt that Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has made replacements for the four COVID-19 infected players and their names will be announced soon.

"We are conducting Rapid RT-PCR (of the players named as replacements) and their reports will come soon and accordingly they will join the team. We are also conducting the RT-PCR test of the other squad members," the source said.

Mumbai, who are placed in Elite Group B, will play their league matches of the domestic T20 tournament in Guwahati beginning November 4.

They start their campaign against Karnataka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Mumbai Cricket Association Mumbai T20 team Covid 19 Covid positive
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp