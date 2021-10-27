STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana slam fifties in WBBL

The 21-year-old Rodrigues, a top-order batter for the Indian women's team, slammed nine fours during her 56-ball 75 to power Melbourne to 142 for five.

Published: 27th October 2021 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot in the Weber Women's Big Bash League mach between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder, Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021.

Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot in the Weber Women's Big Bash League mach between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder, Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021. (Photo | Twitter, Jemimah Rodrigues)

By PTI

LAUNCESTON: Jemimah Rodrigues stole the thunder from her Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana as Melbourne Renegades defeated Sydney Thunder by nine runs in the Women's Big Bash league here on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Rodrigues, a top-order batter for the Indian women's team, slammed nine fours during her 56-ball 75 to power Melbourne to 142 for five.

Chasing the total, Mandhana, who opens the innings for India, smashed a 44-ball 64, studded with four hits to the fence and one maximum but it went in vain as Sydney were limited to 133 for 8 in their 20 overs.

The match also featured two more Indians in T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

They snapped one wicket each but couldn't contribute much with the bat.

Harmanpreet, who had dished out an all-round performance in Melbourne Renegades' seven-wicket win over Sydney Sixers in their previous match, managed just three before being trapped by Kate Peterson.

Deepti scored 23 off 10 balls but that was not enough to take the Sydney Thunder across the line in the end.

The 24-year-old Deepti had scored a 48-ball 44 and also took one for 28 in their previous match against Melbourne Stars but it wasn't enough as Sydney lost by 12 runs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Melbourne Renegades Sydney Thunder Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Jemimah Rodrigues Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Deepti Sharma
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp