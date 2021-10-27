STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pacer Rubel Hossian replaces injured Mohammad Saifuddin in Bangladesh World Cup squad 

Published: 27th October 2021 11:17 AM

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain. | AP File Photo

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Fast bowler Rubel Hossain has replaced injured Mohammad Saifuddin in the Bangladesh squad ahead of their clash against England after the event technical committee of the T20 World Cup approved the change.

Hossain, who has played 159 international matches including 28 T20Is, was named as a replacement after medium-pacer Saifuddin was ruled out due to a back injury.

Saifuddin had taken one wicket for 38 runs in his three overs when Bangladesh lost by five wickets to Sri Lanka in their tournament-opener on October 24.

Bangladesh play their second match on Wednesday against England.

"Rubel was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements," an ICC release said.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The committee consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members).

