Dinesh Karthik, wife Dipika Pallikal blessed with twin baby boys

Sharing the good news with his fans, the batter posted a picture with his wife Dipika Pallikal and their newborns on Twitter.

Published: 28th October 2021 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Karthik and his wife Dipika Pallikal with his twin boys

Dinesh Karthik and his wife Dipika Pallikal with his twin boys. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday announced the birth of his twin boys on social media. Sharing the good news with his fans, the batter posted a picture with his wife Dipika Pallikal and their newborns on Twitter.

"And just like that 3 became 5 Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier," tweeted Karthik.

Recently, Dinesh Karthik played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in UAE. His side reached the finals of the tournament, where they faced defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs.

