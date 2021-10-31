STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abu Dhabi T10: Women coaches are not frowned upon anymore, says Sarah Taylor

Taylor became the first female specialist coach at a men's county side with Sussex in the United Kingdom and is now assisting Paul Farbrace at Team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Published: 31st October 2021 06:23 PM

Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor

Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Newly appointed team Abu Dhabi's assistant coach for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 league and former England wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor said a woman coach is not frowned upon these days anymore.

Taylor became the first female specialist coach at a men's county side with Sussex in the United Kingdom. She now builds on that by again treading new ground with Team Abu Dhabi, and Taylor hopes that her involvement with the Abu Dhabi T10 will inspire women and girls all over the world.

"A woman coach is not frowned upon these days anymore. If you are a good coach then you are a good coach. You should be judged on your abilities and your skills and not your gender," said Sarah Taylor in a virtual press conference on Sunday.

Taylor further praised England batter, Ben Stokes, for the steps he took for the well-being of his mental health.

"I think many players these days are willing to speak up. Even Ben Stokes, when he decided to step out of the game. It is becoming normal these days and people are accepting that players need their time away to focus on themselves. We want to see them play and not struggle. I am glad that this behaviour is getting normalised," said Taylor.

Taylor, who won two ICC Women's World Cups, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and represented England 226 times over the course of a stellar playing career, will serve as assistant to head coach Paul Farbrace for Team Abu Dhabi, who have also secured the services of former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener.

