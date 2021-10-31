STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: American qualifiers to be played from Nov 7 in Antigua

Bermuda come into the event as the top team on the ICC men's T20I Team Rankings at 29, closely followed by the United States in 33.

Canada cricket team in action (Twitter Photo)

By ANI

DUBAI: The road to the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia continues with seven American teams -- Argentina, Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Canada, Panama and USA -- all set to compete for two qualifying spots.

The ICC men's T20 World Cup Americas qualifier marks the second and final Americas pathway event for the year, where two spots in the qualifier A and B will be up for grabs which are due to take place in the first half of 2022.

The Americas Qualifier will be played between November 7 and 14 in Antigua in partnership with Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association.

Belize captain, Kenton Young said in a statement: "It's every sports player's dream to play in a World Cup and represent their country. From a baby playing with a tennis ball in yard cricket. For me personally, it would mean everything if we qualified and got one step closer."

Bermuda captain, Kamau Leverock said: "I love the atmosphere, playing cricket in front of crowds, so it would be a great feeling to qualify from this tournament. The team we have is great and we have a good chance of making it all the way if we play some good cricket."

Canada captain, Navneet Singh Dhaliwal said: "I am excited for the tournament, cricket is a special thing. I will be happy if we qualify for the next round, but our ultimate goal is to play in the Men's T20 World Cup."

Panama captain, Yusuf Ebrahim Akalwaya said: "If we were to qualify for the Global Qualifier I would be overjoyed, it would be a dream come true for my country."

USA captain, Monank Patel said: "Cricket is a team sport that always give you great life lessons. People have come from different walks of life with different cultures all with the common goal of taking USA Cricket ahead."

