T20 World Cup: Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan out due to hamstring injury

Bangladesh-based website 'bdcrictime' quoted an unnamed team source as saying that Shakib will head to the USA to be with his family.

Published: 31st October 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Shakib

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, multiple reports stated on Sunday.

The 34-year-old veteran has been enduring an underwhelming tournament, having failed with the bat.

"He couldn't recover from the hamstring injury he suffered against West Indies," 'ESPNcricinfo' reported.

Bangladesh-based website 'bdcrictime' quoted an unnamed team source as saying that Shakib will head to the USA to be with his family.

"Shakib's injury did not heal. He is unlikely to play in the next two matches. Shakib will leave team hotel tomorrow or day after tomorrow's match. He will move to his family in the USA," the source was quoted as saying by the website.

He sustained the injury on Friday when Bangladesh lost to the West Indies by three runs.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play South Africa on November 2, followed by Australia on November 4.

Both the matches are scheduled to be held here.

They are currently at the bottom of Group 1, having lost all three of their Super 12 games so far.

