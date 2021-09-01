STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim​ star as Bangladesh defeat New Zealand in first T20I

Mustafizur Rahman's three-wicket haul and Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 16-run knock helped Bangladesh defeat New Zealand in the first T20I.

Published: 01st September 2021 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DHAKA: Mustafizur Rahman's three-wicket haul and Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 16-run knock helped Bangladesh defeat New Zealand by seven wickets in the first T20I of the five-match series here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

With this win, Bangladesh has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The next match will be played on Friday.

Chasing 61, Bangladesh got off to a bad start as openers Mohammad Naim (1) and Liton Das (1) were dismissed with the score being just 7. However, experienced campaigners Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim got together to put 30 runs on the board. However, in the 10th over, this stand came to an end as Rachin Ravindra dismissed Shakib (25), reducing Bangladesh to 37/3.

In the end, Mushfiqur (16*) and Mahmudullah (14*) guided Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win with 30 balls to spare.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance from Bangladesh bowlers helped the hosts bundle out New Zealand for just 60 inside 17 overs.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand got off to a bad start as the side lost its first four wickets with just nine runs on the board. Rachin Ravindra (0), Will Young (5), Colin de Grandhomme (1), and Tom Blundell (2) all failed to leave a mark with the bat and Bangladesh spinners came into their own pretty early on.

Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls put on 34 runs for the fifth wicket but Bangladesh stormed right back as Saifuddin and Shakib dismissed Latham (18) and Cole McConchie (0), reducing New Zealand to 45/6 in the 12th over.

No Kiwi batter was able to stay at the crease for a long haul and in the end, the visitors were bowled out for 60 inside 17 overs.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 60 all out (Tom Latham 18, Henry Nicholls 18, Mustafizur Rahman 3-13); Bangladesh 62/3 (Shakib Al Hasan 25, Mushfiqur Rahim 16*, Ajaz Patel 1-7)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Bangladesh vs New Zealand Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20 Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand First T20 Mushfiqur Rahim
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp