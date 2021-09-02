Ashwin, Mukilesh hit tons for MCC  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centuries by Ashwin Venkataraman (118; 192b, 9x4, 1x6) and U Mukilesh (158; 139b, 9x4,10x6) put MCC in command against IOB as they posted 431 for 7 in 89.4 overs on the opening day of the First Division League of the TNCA at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ashwin was involved in two century partnerships. For the third wicket with his skipper S Suresh Kumar (81), he added 119 runs in 213 balls, and for the fourth wicket with Mukilesh, he put on 161 runs in 194 balls. The MCC team, which comprises loaned players from the Sanmar group and without any big names, has once again put up a good show in the new season.

For IOB which has once again made a comeback into the first Division, B Ram Narayanan and B Aaditya picked up two wickets each. In another match at Gurunanak College, L Vignesh who was in splendid form in the TNPL, continued in the same fashion to pick up four wickets (4/33) to help Vijay CC to bundle out MRC ‘A’ for a paltry 105. It was the same old story for MRC as they had a poor start to the new season.

Brief scores (first round): At MA Chidambaram: MCC 431/7 in 89.4 ovs (Ashwin Venkataraman 118, U Mukilesh 158) vs IOB. At SSN College: Young Stars 333/7 in 89 ovs (M Kamalesh 63, R Sathyanarayan 64; V Gowtham 3/46, M Abhinav 3/69) vs Grand Slam. At IITM-Chemplast: Globe Trotters 294/8 in 90 ovs (Akshay V Srinivasan 86; P Saravana Kumar 6/63) vs Jolly Rovers. At Wahe Guru ‘A’: India Pistons 247/6 in 73 ovs (L Sathiyannaarayan 72, S Guru Raghavendran 79; Swapnil Singh 3/78) vs Nelson. At IC-Guru Nanak: MRC ‘A’ 105 in 31.2 ovs (L Vignesh 4/33) vs Vijay CC 130/8 in 43 ovs (Rishi Dhawan 4/53). At TI-Murugappa: UFCC (T Nagar) 266 in 75.1 ovs (P Sugendhiran 69, J Sureshkumar 70, V Maaruthi Raghav 50; M Silambarasan 6/87, RS Mokit Hariharan 3/5) vs Swaraj CC 12 for no loss in 12 ovs.

