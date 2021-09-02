STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ashwin, Mukilesh hit tons for MCC  

The MCC team, which comprises loaned players from the Sanmar group and without any big names, has once again put up a good show in the new season.

Published: 02nd September 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Centuries by Ashwin Venkataraman (118; 192b, 9x4, 1x6) and U Mukilesh (158; 139b, 9x4,10x6) put MCC in command against IOB as they posted 431 for 7 in 89.4 overs on the opening day of the First Division League of the TNCA at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ashwin was involved in two century partnerships. For the third wicket with his skipper S Suresh Kumar (81), he added 119 runs in 213 balls, and for the fourth wicket with Mukilesh, he put on 161 runs in 194 balls. The MCC team, which comprises loaned players from the Sanmar group and without any big names, has once again put up a good show in the new season.

For IOB which has once again made a comeback into the first Division, B Ram Narayanan and B Aaditya picked up two wickets each. In another match at Gurunanak College, L Vignesh who was in splendid form in the TNPL, continued in the same fashion to pick up four wickets (4/33) to help Vijay CC to bundle out MRC ‘A’ for a paltry 105. It was the same old story for MRC as they had a poor start to the new season.

Brief scores (first round): At MA Chidambaram: MCC 431/7 in 89.4 ovs (Ashwin Venkataraman 118, U Mukilesh 158) vs IOB. At SSN College: Young Stars 333/7 in 89 ovs (M Kamalesh 63, R Sathyanarayan 64; V Gowtham 3/46, M Abhinav 3/69) vs Grand Slam. At  IITM-Chemplast: Globe Trotters 294/8 in 90 ovs (Akshay V Srinivasan 86; P Saravana Kumar 6/63) vs Jolly Rovers. At Wahe Guru ‘A’: India Pistons 247/6 in 73 ovs (L Sathiyannaarayan 72, S Guru Raghavendran 79; Swapnil Singh 3/78) vs  Nelson. At IC-Guru Nanak: MRC ‘A’ 105 in 31.2 ovs (L Vignesh 4/33) vs Vijay CC 130/8 in 43 ovs (Rishi Dhawan 4/53). At TI-Murugappa: UFCC (T Nagar) 266 in 75.1 ovs (P Sugendhiran 69, J Sureshkumar 70, V Maaruthi Raghav 50; M Silambarasan 6/87, RS Mokit Hariharan 3/5) vs Swaraj CC 12 for no loss in 12 ovs.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp