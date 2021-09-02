STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram's 'ageing' look creates a flutter on Twitter

Cricket fans on Wednesday sprang to their feet as soon as they woke up to images of a 'bald, ageing' Wasim Akram smiling at them.

Published: 02nd September 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LAHORE: Cricket fans on Wednesday sprang to their feet as soon as they woke up to images of a 'bald, ageing' Wasim Akram smiling at them.

"Me after 12 days in quarantine and I finally found my razor. happy now? #QuarantineLife," Akram tweeted with a picture of his which showed him as bald with tufts of white hair on the sides.

While it seemed to be a trick played by the former Pakistan captain, probably using a software, it shocked many who had grown up seeing the dashing left-arm seamer with flowing mane running up to the crease and delivering unplayable, magical deliveries in quick succession.

The master of reverse swing forced many to believe his new look, although on closer inspection it became clear through a line on his forehead that the image had been touched upon.

Netizens had fun not just tweeting the images, but also coming up with their own versions of Akram's pictures.

"@wasimakramlive bhai. Nice bouncy pitch, little bit grass on it -- Won the toss and bowl first," tweeted one user while referring to Akram's bald look.

Some also mistook him for American comedian Larry David.

Another social media user called him a supporter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, due to the bald look, and not that of Imran Khan.

However, the most awaited reaction from his wife Shaneira Akram is yet to come.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wasim Akram pakistan Wasim Akram Twitter
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp