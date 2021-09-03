STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England fourth Test: It's good to be back, says Chris Woakes

After Woakes's four for 55 helped dismiss the tourists for 191 in the fourth Test, the hosts closed on 53 for three -- with Root bowled in the day's penultimate over for 21.

Published: 03rd September 2021 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

England's Chris Woakes celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant on the first day of the fourth Test at The Oval cricket ground in London.

England's Chris Woakes celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant on the first day of the fourth Test at The Oval cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Playing his first Test for over a year following a variety of mishaps -- including Covid isolation and a bruised heel caused by slipping down the stairs -- England seamer Chris Woakes, who grabbed four wickets at the Oval against India on the opening day, said it was "worth the wait".

"I was desperate to play cricket again, and it's good to be back. It feels like a long time coming, but it was well worth the wait. There are going to be some bowling pains in the morning, but it's good to have those back.

"Plenty of people around the world have had a worse 18 months than I have, but not to have capitalised on last year does feel like I might have missed out a little bit. It's nice to show what I can do and showcase my skills," Woakes was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

After Woakes's four for 55 helped dismiss the tourists for 191 in the fourth Test, the hosts closed on 53 for three -- with Root bowled in the day's penultimate over for 21.

"We were really happy to bowl them out cheaply, but we would like not to have lost three wickets, including Joe, given the form he's been in," the England seamer said.

"But I still feel like we can bat well, get a good lead and put the pressure back on them. It will be a big second day. I'd like to think we are on top, but the morning session will be crucial."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test series India Vs England Fourth Test
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp