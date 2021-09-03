STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England fourth Test: James Anderson continues to bowl despite a bleeding knee

Fans were quick to notice blood spilling out from Anderson's knees in the 42nd over as it started to appear on his white pants.

Published: 03rd September 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

James Anderson reacts after bowling to Ravindra Jadeja on the first day of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London.

James Anderson reacts after bowling to Ravindra Jadeja on the first day of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: England pacer James Anderson may not have got more than one wicket on the first day of the fourth Test at The Oval on Thursday but the pace spearhead was in the headlines with his commitment to bowl despite a bleeding knee.

James Anderson smiles as he walks back to his mark before bowling on the first day of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

"England bowler James Anderson took a tumble while bowling in the fourth Test against India at The Oval and appeared to cut his right knee, with blood visible on his trousers. Despite the injury, Anderson continued his spell and was part of an impressive England bowling performance on day one," said a report by The Mirror on Friday.

Fans were quick to notice blood spilling out from Anderson's knees in the 42nd over as it started to appear on his white pants.

"The blood is bleeding on James Anderson's legs," wrote one user.

"Blood from Jimmy's Knees But still Bowling... Dedication Level at the age of 39," commented another user.

The blood on knees did little to disturb Anderson's concentration and he continued to bowl in the innings.

Anderson has picked 14 wickets in the ongoing Test series at an average of 20.79. He is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the series after Ollie Robinson and Jasprit Bumrah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test Series India vs England Fourth Test
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp