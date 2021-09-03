STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudharsan ton helps Rovers bag five points

Sudharsan and B Indrajith added 120 runs in 123 balls for the third wicket. Rovers bagged five points from the first round.

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Talented youngster B Sai Sudharsan, who was the find of the recently-concluded Tamil Nadu Premier League, was in fine form on Thursday as he cracked a fluent century (128; 177b, 13x4, 1x6) to enable Jolly Rovers to take a slender lead of four runs over Globe Trotters in a drawn match of the TNCA First Division League at the IIT ground here. Rovers were 298 for 6 in 69.3 overs when play ended.

Brief scores (first round): At MA Chidambaram: MCC 431/7 decl. (Tushar Raheja 26, S. Sureshkumar 81, Ashwin Venkataraman 118, U Mukilesh 158) drew with IOB 145 in 61.4 ovs (S Vaibhav 60, Siddharth S Ahhuja 5/40, Vikas Mishra 4/60); At SSN College: Young Stars 337/9 in 90 ovs (M Kamalesh 63, Kunal Chandela 53, R Sathyanarayan 64; V Gowtham 4/50, M Abhinav 3/69) drew with Grand Slam 220/7 in 70 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 92, Bhargav Merai 53, L Kiran Akash 3/46); At IITM-Chemplast: Globe Trotters 294/8 drew with Jolly Rovers 298/6 in 69.3 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 128, B Indrajith 47, S Ajith Ram 3/117); At Wahe Guru: India Pistons 262 in 81.2 ovs (L Sathiyannaarayan 72, S Guru Raghavendran 79; Swapnil Singh 4/85) drew with Nelson 266/7 in 55.1 ovs (R Karthikeyan 104, Robin Bist 100, L Sathiyannaarayan 4/83); At IC-Guru Nanak: MRC ‘A’ 105 and 66/2 in 25 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 40 n.o.) drew with Vijay CC 154 in 47.1 ovs (A Muhammed Adnan Khan 50 n.o., Rishi Dhawan 5/58); At TI-Murugappa: UFCC (T Nagar) 266 drew with Swaraj 94 in 41.1 ovs (M Raja 4/36, V Arun Kumar 3/17) and 85/2 in 30 ovs (Shivam Chaudhary 38).

