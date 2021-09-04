STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

If England stay patient, there will be a cluster of wickets: Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan believes that if England bowlers can stay patient, they can get a cluster of Indian wickets on day three of the fourth Test at The Oval.

Published: 04th September 2021 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Former England captain Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that if England bowlers can stay patient, they can get a cluster of Indian wickets on day three of the fourth Test at The Oval. He also said that England's bowlers have been all over the Indian batsmen with a reference to India's collapse from 215/2 to 278 all out at Headingley.

"This four-man seam attack that England have, they have been all over this Indian batting line-up. We saw it in the second innings at Headingley. The Indians made it tough, they hung in there, then there was a collapse. I do think that if England stays patient, I do think there will be a cluster of wickets somewhere," said Vaughan on the Test Match Special podcast on BBC.

At stumps on day two, India were 43/0 and trail England by 56 runs. Vaughan felt that openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will play a crucial role on day three, especially in the first hour.

"The first hour is the key. It will swing more in the first hour. See off the first hour and just play your game. In terms of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, they have got the gift to be able to see off those balls that are bowled into that channel."

Vaughan observed that the Indian batsmen should not chase or poke at deliveries outside the off-stump.

"We have seen continuously throughout this series how the England seamers are good enough to be able to control that channel. If they go chasing that channel too early when the ball is moving around, they will probably snick to the cordon."

The 46-year-old signed off by saying that if the Indian batting order can bat for a full day on Saturday, then the Test match can become very interesting.

"You have to fancy that this Indian batting line-up will eventually come and play to the standard we think they can play. It's just the confidence levels of many of these Indian players. Can they find that belief? Can they find that discipline and calmness to bat for a long period of time? The pitch should tell you that the team can bat full day tomorrow. India should have enough to bat full day. If they bat the day out, they will go into fourth day with 200-run lead and make the game very interesting."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michael Vaughan India vs England India vs England Series India vs England Test Series India vs England Fourth Test
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp