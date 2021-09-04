STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma scores maiden overseas hundred as India reach 199/1 at tea against England

In the second session which went wicket-less for England, Rohit and Pujara added insult to the injury with their performances.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

India's Rohit Sharma (L) celebrates scoring 100 againsy England, with partner Cheteshwar Pujara. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: A determined Rohit Sharma showed exceptional temperament to score a fine hundred as India slowly took control of the fourth Test by comfortably reaching.

199 for 1 at tea against England during an engrossing first two sessions of the third day here on Saturday. India now have a lead of 100 on a good batting surface.

With Cheteshwar Pujara (48 batting off 97 balls) again showing his attacking instincts in a 116-run unbroken second wicket stand, things are certainly look bright for the visitors despite gloomy London skyline.

One of the more elegant among modern day batsmen, Rohit (103 batting off 218 balls) during the series curbed all his ego to present a solid defence but brought his 'Hit-Man' instincts to the fore with a straight six off Moeen Ali that hit the second tier of the Oval stands.

An ecstatic captain Virat Kohli punching his fists and serene smile that refused to leave head coach Ravi Shastri's lips said it all.

It took eight years and 43 Test matches to get an overseas hundred and that too in England in tough conditions, there won't be any second guess about where this knock of Rohit will rank among his eight hundreds.

There was a lot of restraint at the start when KL Rahul (46) was attacking the bowlers but in between a straight drive at the onset and the first cover drive was brought out of the closet only at the end of second hour when Anderson over-pitched one.

He did offer a couple of streaky chances that Rory Burns at slip failed to capitalise or that uppish on-drive that caught Chris Woakes stationed at md-on on the wrong foot.

But those were minor blemishes en route his hundred off 204 balls which had 12 fours and a six.

However, Pujara should not be denied his share of credit as his counter-attacking batting did help Rohit to play his shots.

The square cut that had gone extinct from his game of late was back on the day as he looked the vintage Pujara, who would rock back and play those regal shots including a late cut and a ramp shot which brought thunderous applause from the majority of spectators.

In all, he hit seven fours and the pull-shot off Moeen Ali that got India the lead was a statement for one and all.

Earlier, Rahul, for good measure, cover drove Robinson for a boundary and then hooked him for a six.

But there was some anxious moments as Robinson got one to angle in and the on-field umpire ruled him leg before only to be successfully reviewed by the batsman.

Once Rahul was out, Anderson provided Rohit with an over-pitched delivery that was dispatched through the cover region and also pulled Craig Overton for another four.

On either side of that boundary, Pujara hit an off-drive and square cut off Robinson and Overton respectively.

In the second session which went wicket-less for England, Rohit and Pujara added insult to the injury with their performances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cheteshwar Pujara Rohit Sharma India vs England Oval test
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp