STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Exciting Oval climax in store on a placid pitch as England make solid start after India sets 368-run target

The target of 368 undoubtedly gives India an edge, and they once again had to thank the lower middle-order for bailing them out.

Published: 05th September 2021 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

England's Rory Burns plays a shot off the bowling of India's Umesh Yadav on day four of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

England's Rory Burns plays a shot off the bowling of India's Umesh Yadav on day four of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The forecast is clear as an intriguing Day 5 awaits on Monday at The Oval with the fourth Test wonderfully poised on a pitch where all four results are possible. To put things in context, India have set a target of 368, nine more than England's highest-ever successful run chase. No team has chased more than 263 to win a Test at the Oval. However, this pitch still remains conducive for batting with no inconsistent bounce to worry about. The only threat is it is starting to take turn and much depends on how Ravindra Jadeja, the spinner, can make use of those rough marks.

While India would definitely believe they won't lose the Test from here, they would also be wary of the fact that should batsmen get their eye in, there are plenty of runs there for the taking. And England showed how good it is, finishing Day 4 at 77/0 with another 291 runs required off 90 overs on Day 5.

Since Day 3, bowlers have struggled to get wickets with the old ball with batsmen easily playing on the backfoot, putting full trust on the bounce. The target of 368 undoubtedly gives India an edge, and they once again had to thank the lower middle-order for bailing them out after the middle-order once again fell short on Sunday.

Resuming at 270-3 and a lead of 171 runs, another batting collapse from the middle-order would have opened the door for England to go 2-1 up in the five-match Test series with one to play. And as has been the case on the tour so far, the middle-order continued to give anxious moments with Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane perishing with just 26 runs added to the overnight score, leaving captain Virat Kohli with Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur. While the former played a couple of authoritative cover-drives, his stay ended for 44 when Moeen Ali drew his outside edge before lunch, leaving the responsibility to Pant and Thakur to get them to a big total.

The dominant display put up by Thakur, who scored his second fifty of the match, showed the middle-order had once again missed an opportunity to bat England out of the Test. With more than enough time remaining in the Test, India not just needed runs as they surely need enough time to dismiss England and the seventh-wicket partnership of 100 runs, did precisely that. Apart from taking the team to a safe total with Umesh Yadav and Jasprit  Bumrah playing cameos, the lower-order ensured they got the runs quickly. While Thakur played a stroke-filled innings of 60 off 72 deliveries, Pant was patient enough to grind out an even 50.

Presented with perfect batting conditions, had the middle-order prolonged their stay and few more runs, it would have allowed Pant to tee-off. Instead, when he came out to bat when India were just 197 ahead, meaning he curbed his attacking play till India got to a point of safety. With no swing on offer, England's attack looked toothless in the second session as boundaries flowed off loose deliveries, which were far too many as the hosts sent down 148.2 overs in the second innings, the highest a visiting team has faced in England since 2012.

Although India have failed to get a wicket off the new ball in the second innings, should they make some inroads with the old ball, they have the chance to bowl to England's lower order with the second new ball.
In India do manage to win, it will be the first time that an Indian side will have won two Tests in a series in England since 1986. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England vs India Fourth Test day 4 Rishabh Pant Shardul Thakur
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp