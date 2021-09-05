STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant lead India to 466, set England 368-run target on day 4

India were bowled out about 20 minutes into the final session with Umesh Yadav (25) the last wicket to fall. The tail wagged with Jasprit Bumrah (24) also contributing. 

Published: 05th September 2021 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

India's Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant during the 4th day of the Fourth Test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London on Sunday.

India's Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant during the 4th day of the Fourth Test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LONDON: India were all out for 466 in their second innings, setting England a 368-run target on day four of the fourth Test here on Sunday.

The innings lasted 148.2 overs. Shardul Thakur (60 off 72) struck his second fifty of the match and shared a hundred run stand with Rishabh Pant (50 off 106) to put India in a strong position.

Two wickets fell in the afternoon session with India scoring 116 runs at close to 4.5 runs per over.

India reached 329 for six at lunch.

Resuming the day at 270 for three, India lost three wickets in the morning session including of skipper Virat Kohli (44 off 96).

Chris Woakes removed Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) whose struggles continued.

On Saturday, Rohit Sharma hit his first hundred in overseas conditions to bring India back in the match after England took a 99-run first innings lead.

Brief Scores: India 191 and 466 all out in 148.

2 overs (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 61, KL Rahul 46, Virat Kohli 44, Shardul Thakur 60, Risbah Pant 50; Ollie Robinson 2/105, Chris Woakes 3/83).

England 290.

