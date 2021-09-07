STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Dinesh Karthik confident of KKR qualification for IPL Play-offs

The two-time former champions did not have a great run in the first phase of IPL 2021 as they could manage just wins from seven matches.

Published: 07th September 2021 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Dinesh Karthik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: It will be a herculean task for them but Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Dinesh Karthik is confident that his side can win six out of their remaining seven matches and qualify for the IPL playoffs.

The two-time former champions did not have a great run in the first phase of IPL 2021 as they could manage just wins from seven matches.

They are languishing at the bottom half of the table as the IPL is set to resume in the UAE in a few days from now.

"We want to win six out of seven matches (to qualify). It's as simple as that. As a team that's what we'll be looking to do. Take one game at a time but try and win six out of seven matches," Karthik told KKR website.

The Eoin Morgan-led side will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20.

The 2020 edition of IPL saw KKR lose out on a last-four berth owing to a not-so-healthy Net Run Rate.

"Last year when we were in UAE, we missed it (qualifying for playoffs) by a whisker. We won as many matches as the last team had won but still just missed it by a whisker. Two years on the trot, we have been fifth on the table. That's something that still gnaws at me," Karthik said.

Karthik, who is back with KKR after a successful stint as a commentator in the UK, insisted that the team would focus on the positives and cotinue to play aggressive cricket.

"KKR is known to play very positive and aggressive cricket. I want that to come through in the second half. I still think the team spirit is good. We're positive and we've a coach who's always infusing positivity into us," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik IPL playoffs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp