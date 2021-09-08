STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shikhar Dhawan, Ayesha Mukherjee part ways after 8 years of marriage

Dhawan was last seen on-field leading the young Indian team during the Sri Lanka tour in July.

Published: 08th September 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji (R)

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji (R) (Photos | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee have parted ways after eight years of marriage.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed the news to ANI.

Dhawan was last seen on-field leading the young Indian team during the Sri Lanka tour in July. A seasoned campaigner and vital cog of the Men In Blue's limited-overs side, Dhawan has been spearheading the formidable batting line-up of the team for almost a decade.

He captained India for six white-ball matches in Sri Lanka. The team featured six uncapped players and was coached by Rahul Dravid.

Shikhar Dhawan is currently eyeing a place in India's T20 World Cup squad which is to be announced on Wednesday. With Rohit Sharma picking himself, it could be a fight for the opening slot between Dhawan and KL Rahul. But with the BCCI set to name a big squad with an eye on COVID-19 protocols, Dhawan is likely to find a place.

