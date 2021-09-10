STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England Vs India: Start of fifth Test in Manchester postponed, series might resume on Sunday

It is understood that the ECB wasn't willing to cancel the Test and stood firm on either delaying the match by a couple of days or asked India to forfeit.

Published: 10th September 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

England players during a nets session before the 5th Test cricket match between England and India at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England. (Photo | AP)

England players during a nets session before the 5th Test cricket match between England and India at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The start of the fifth and final Test between India and England, scheduled to begin at Manchester on Friday has been deferred following the discussions between the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board, The New Indian Express has learnt. If all parties agree, the Test will now commence on Sunday.

Although all the members of the Indian contingent tested negative in the RT-PCR tests taken on Thursday, the players have been concerned about taking the field as several of them are believed to have come in close contact with assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar, who tested Covid positive on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Unwise team selection makes it an uphill climb for India

It is understood that the ECB wasn't willing to cancel the Test and stood firm on either delaying the match by a couple of days or asked India to forfeit. Although it wouldn't have altered the World Test Championship points, India are in no mood to concede the Test.

In case the Test is pushed back, it remains to be seen what sort of an effect it has on the IPL, which is set to resume on September 19 in the UAE.

India lead the five-Test series 2-1 after the famous comeback win at Headingley.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester Test BCCI Wales Cricket Board COVID-19 Yogesh Parmar England Versus India
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp