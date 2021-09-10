England Vs India: Start of fifth Test in Manchester postponed, series might resume on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The start of the fifth and final Test between India and England, scheduled to begin at Manchester on Friday has been deferred following the discussions between the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board, The New Indian Express has learnt. If all parties agree, the Test will now commence on Sunday.

Although all the members of the Indian contingent tested negative in the RT-PCR tests taken on Thursday, the players have been concerned about taking the field as several of them are believed to have come in close contact with assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar, who tested Covid positive on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Unwise team selection makes it an uphill climb for India

It is understood that the ECB wasn't willing to cancel the Test and stood firm on either delaying the match by a couple of days or asked India to forfeit. Although it wouldn't have altered the World Test Championship points, India are in no mood to concede the Test.

In case the Test is pushed back, it remains to be seen what sort of an effect it has on the IPL, which is set to resume on September 19 in the UAE.

India lead the five-Test series 2-1 after the famous comeback win at Headingley.