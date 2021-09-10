STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Yorkshire says former player was victim of racial harassment

"There is no question that Azeem Rafiq, during his first spell as a player at YCCC, was the victim of racial harassment," Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton said.

Published: 10th September 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Racism

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

LEEDS: English county cricket team Yorkshire has acknowledged that one of its former players was the victim of racial harassment and bullying.

Azeem Rafiq, a former England Under-19 captain, said in interviews last year that as a Muslim he was made to feel like an "outsider" during his time at Yorkshire from 2008-18 and that he was close to taking his own life.

Rafiq was Yorkshire's youngest ever captain when he led the team in a Twenty20 match in 2012.

A formal investigation was commissioned by Yorkshire into Rafiq's claims and a summary of an independent panel's findings and recommendations was finally published on Friday.

Yorkshire said Rafiq made more than 40 allegations, seven of which were upheld in the report.

"There is no question that Azeem Rafiq, during his first spell as a player at YCCC, was the victim of racial harassment," Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton said.

"He was also subsequently the victim of bullying.

On behalf of all at YCCC, I wish to extend my sincere, profound and unreserved apologies to Azeem and to his family.

" The report found Rafiq, whose first spell at Yorkshire was from 2008-14, had not been provided with halal food at matches, something which has now been rectified.

It found there were three instances of racist language being used prior to 2010, which amounted to harassment on the grounds of race.

In 2012, a former coach “regularly used” racist language, the report said.

During Rafiq's second spell, from 2016-18, jokes around religion were made which left individuals feeling uncomfortable, the report found.

Also in that time frame, a reference was made to Rafiq's weight and fitness which amounted to bullying.

The report also accepted that there was a failure by the club in August 2018 to follow up on allegations Rafiq made at that time.

The final allegation to be upheld was that on a number of occasions prior to 2018, the club could have done more to make Muslims feel more welcome within their stadiums and should have dealt better with complaints of racism and anti-social behavior within those stadiums.

The report did find, however, there was insufficient evidence to conclude that the club was institutionally racist.

It also found that all decisions made concerning Rafiq's selection and ultimate release from the club were entirely based on cricketing reasons.

"I am confident the responsible way that the report has been received by the whole club, together with the clear and collective determination to enthusiastically embrace its recommendations, is an important moment in our journey to become more thoughtful, more inclusive, and to make sure that every aspect of the club fully lives up to the spirit of the great game of cricket," Hutton said.

(AP) ATK ATK 09101455 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
yorkshire racism
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp