STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Old Trafford cancellation adds to Ashes uncertainty

It was not until just over two hours before Friday's scheduled start that the fifth Test was called off due to COVID-19 concerns within the India camp.

Published: 12th September 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

A message displayed on a screen at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester, England.

A message displayed on a screen at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester, England. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: The dramatic last-minute cancellation of the deciding fifth Test at Old Trafford has heightened the tension already surrounding the upcoming Ashes series, although English cricket's top administrator still believes postponement is "probably not where we are going to end up".

But with India having abandoned the fifth Test against England before a ball was bowled in Manchester because of Covid-19 fears arising in a more relaxed 'managed' environment, after officials deemed last year's strict biosecure bubbles to be an unsustainable imposition on players in the long-term, the Ashes could yet be played under tighter restrictions.

Several England cricketers have already expressed worries about the current situation in Australia, where arrivals are subject to lengthy quarantine, amid fears their wives, girlfriends and families may not be allowed to join them, as would normally be the case, at some stage during the five-match Ashes series. 

It was not until just over two hours before Friday's scheduled start that the fifth Test was called off due to Covid-19 concerns within the India camp -- a move that left English cricket facing a financial 'black hole' estimated at £40 million ($55 million). 

Reports that Yogesh Parmar, a physiotherapist in close contact with the players had tested positive for Covid appeared to be the final straw in persuading an India side already missing head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar due to positive Covid tests, with senior physiotherapist Nitin Patel self-isolating, not to take the field in a series they led 2-1.

Meanwhile suggestions India had been too lax in their approach to the new environment, be it Shastri's presence at a London launch of his new book featuring some 150 guests, or reports that several of the tourists' players were out in Manchester on Thursday night are unlikely to have gone unnoticed by Australian officials.

The England and Wales Cricket Board are currently in the process of trying to agree a set of protocols with their counterparts at Cricket Australia, as well as the Australian government, under which the Ashes can operate.

'Need to get clarity'

A complicating factor, however, is the ability of individual Australian states to impose their own unilateral lockdowns at a moment's notice. 

"An Ashes series is a massive deal for world cricket," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison told The Times. 

"I think (postponement) is probably not where we are going to end up. All the England players want to be part of it. 

"I totally understand the players’ perspective on families being present and the conditions under which families are present. 

"It's a conversation we're having with Cricket Australia and the Australian government."

The latest edition of Test cricket's oldest series is set to begin in Brisbane on December 8 before moving to Adelaide ahead of the traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and further matches in Sydney and Perth.

While Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth are largely virus-free and fans are allowed into venues, Sydney and Melbourne are both in lockdown battling outbreaks of the Delta variant with case numbers and deaths rising.

Harrison insisted the ECB were simply trying to get answers to questions being asked by England players and had no intention of making excessive demands. 

"No one is being unreasonable," he said. "We just need to get clarity as soon as possible."

England do not yet know if star all-rounder Ben Stokes, currently taking a break from all cricket to "prioritise his mental health, will be available.

Harrison, however, said: "No player has said no (to the tour). 

"We're speaking to players a lot about this...There's nothing more important than the health and well-being of our players." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Old Trafford Ashes English vs Australia English vs Australia Series English vs Australia Test Series
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp